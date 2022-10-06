Guernsey Water launches clean drain campaign
Guernsey Water is reminding islanders to not dispose of substances such as cooking oil and food down their drains.
The campaign - Unblocktober - is aiming to raise awareness of the damage that can cause to the island's sewage systems.
The company said about 1.6 tonnes of non-biodegradable material was removed from its waste water centre each week.
Guernsey Water said each tonne of material removed from the Belle Greve Wastewater Centre costed £615
