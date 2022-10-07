Masks mandatory at Guernsey vaccination centre
Masks are now mandatory for visitors to Guernsey's community vaccination centre.
The States reintroduced the rule following an increase in Covid cases.
It also introduced the wearing of face masks and the need to show a negative Covid test at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday.
Those attending for a vaccination at Raymond Falla House have also been asked to take a lateral flow test before attending their appointment.
The government said islanders should not attend their appointment if they were experiencing Covid symptoms.
Alex Hawkins-Drew, vaccination programme lead, urged eligible islanders to attend for their autumn booster.
He said: "We know that the Covid-19 vaccination is very effective in protecting those most at risk against severe disease and hospitalisation.
"Our successful vaccination programme has meant that while we are seeing cases of Covid-19 increase, there have been fewer people, particularly older residents, experiencing severe disease or requiring hospitalisation."
The States of Guernsey confirmed almost 70% of those eligible for their autumn booster had taken the opportunity to get jabbed.
