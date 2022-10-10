Possibility of more power generation in Guernsey
Guernsey Electricity has said it may need to generate more power than usual on the island this winter due to pressures on supply in Europe.
It could mean on-island diesel generators in the Vale working harder during the next few months.
Guernsey currently imports more than 90% of its electricity.
The boss of Guernsey Electricity said its deal with French power firm EDF meant customers were protected from huge cost increases seen elsewhere.
Alan Bates, chief executive officer at Guernsey Electricity, said: "The current concerns over security of supply for this winter and the resulting volatility in prices is, to an extent, caused by the electricity generation capacity issues in Europe.
"We continue to work with Electricité de France (EDF) to manage our island demand and this includes options to assist in managing these issues."
He added: "This winter we may need to generate more electricity to support Europe in ensuring demand is balanced to the supply available."
Mr Bates said the contract with EDF "continues to insulate local consumers, through our price fixing strategy, from the huge increases in costs seen in the UK and elsewhere".
He said: "The current level of volatility will eventually start to affect prices; however, we have no plans to change tariffs this winter due to the commodity market."
