Guernsey Swimarathon raises more than £63,000 for charity
- Published
Guernsey's 2022 Swimarathon has raised more than £63,000 for charity.
The event held at Beau Sejour over 39 hours saw 1,891 swimmers complete a total of 645km (400 miles), raising £63,255 in the process.
The organising committee said with pledges still to be collected, the total could surpass £65,000.
Charity Grow, which supports people with learning disabilities, will receive £25,000 from the money raised by the annual event.
The charity says the funds will go towards the redevelopment of its Coutanchez site.
John Stuart, the chairman of the organising committee thanked everyone who took part: "The Skipton Swimarathon's swimmers and their supporters have made a magnificent effort."
During its 45-year history, the event has raised nearly £2m for local Guernsey charities.
