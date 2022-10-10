Wheelchair accessible taxi operators sought in Guernsey
- Published
Action to address a lack of accessible taxis is being taken, Guernsey's government has said.
Anyone interested in applying to operate a wheelchair-accessible taxi licence is urged to contact Driver and Vehicle Licensing.
A shortage was highlighted as a concern in a recent review, the States said.
A spokesperson said it hoped to increase the number as a short-term measure, while continuing to develop "broader proposals for the sector".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.