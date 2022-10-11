Guernsey States recruitment drive to fill 'many' vacancies
- Published
The States of Guernsey is running a recruitment drive to fill job vacancies, particularly to help people after a medical firm closed.
The States said it wanted to be accessible at a meet and greet session on Tuesday to people looking for a job following the news that manufacturer Intersurgical was to shut its site.
The move by the medical filters maker saw the loss of nearly 100 posts.
The government said it had many "interesting" opportunities.
States officer Anita Gaudion said the government employed people across a "huge range" of different sectors, "from working at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, to customer service roles, to working in schools or at the Guernsey Dairy".
She added: "As the island's largest employer, we really do have roles for everyone."
The event, open to everyone, is being held between 09:00 BST and 12:00 at Beau Sejour.