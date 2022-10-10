Guernsey Les Voies School given 'inadequate' Ofsted rating
A school in Guernsey has received a "disappointing" report by independent inspectors.
Services at Les Voies School were found inadequate in three out of four Ofsted categories.
The school, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health difficulties (SEMH), is currently attended by 31 pupils.
Head teacher Jon Furley said he was "disappointed and upset" at the results.
He said: "I want to take this opportunity to reassure the school community that we continue to put the students at the centre of everything we do.
"I absolutely accept that our curriculum at the time of the inspection was not good enough."
Les Voies was rated as inadequate in the categories of the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.
The category of personal development and welfare was rated as requires improvement.
Inspectors reported that its "curriculum lacks ambition", but "plans were in place for a revised curriculum from September 2022".
Director of education Nick Hynes said his department would work to improve on the report's recommendations.
He said: "In the case of Les Voies, it is a special school catering for young people with SEMH [social, emotional and mental health] needs and naturally presents additional challenges for staff working hard to support those needs while ensuring educational outcomes are the best they can be for all students.
"We take the findings very seriously and are already acting quickly with the school to ensure we address the areas for development prior to Ofsted returning for a monitoring visit within the next 18 months."
