Orthopaedic unit at Princess Elizabeth Hospital to reduce patient infection rates
- Published
A brand new nine-bed elective orthopaedic unit has been opened at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey.
The beds in the new unit will be ring-fenced specifically for elective orthopaedic patients, the States said.
It said the new unit was committed to reducing the backlog of patients awaiting orthopaedic surgery.
Elaine Burgess, associate director of acute care, said it was hoped the unit would reduce infection rates.
She said: "Sharing a ward with other non-elective surgery increases the risk of infection which can be very serious for orthopaedic patients and increase their length of stay in hospital.
"The new unit follows best practice in orthopaedic surgery where beds are ring-fenced to reduce infection rates."
Deputy Marc Leadbeater, member for health and social care, said: "Whilst we have been unable to have an official opening because the hospital has measures in place to limit COVID-19 infections, I was pleased to be able to visit the ward this week when it was handed over to staff by the estates team and before patients arrived.
"This new unit will only have elective orthopaedic patients which we hope will see a reduction in postponements as beds will be ring-fenced for a specific purpose."
