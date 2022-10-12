Covid cases in Guernsey continue to increase
The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in Guernsey has increased for the third successive week.
The States said 372 people were known to have the virus which is an increase of 56 from last week.
There are 18 people in hospital with the virus.
Last week it was announced people visiting the Princess Elizabeth Hospital needed to show a negative Covid test and wear a face covering to enter.
Lateral Flow Tests continue to be available free of charge, with the States saying they have "sufficient stocks to last until at least the end of this year".
