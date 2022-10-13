Thirteen gun salute for Guernsey military hero Sir Isaac Brock
A 13-gun salute has taken place at Castle Cornet to commemorate Guernsey military hero Maj Gen Sir Isaac Brock.
Gen Isaac Brock died in 1812 leading a British, Canadian and First Nation army to victory over an invading American army.
The Guernsey-born British army general became known as The Saviour of Upper Canada.
The commemorations marked the 210th anniversary of his death.
Oliver Brock, a first cousin six times removed of Gen Brock, said he and his family had been looking forward to the event.
He said: "The commemorations today are a part of what we can to to show that we respect the man that a lot of people in Canada feel started their nationhood."
