Free lateral flow tests for businesses until end of 2022
Guernsey businesses can apply to collect lateral flow tests free of charge until the end of the year.
The States of Guernsey said the decision was "due to current healthy stock levels and to support businesses in the lead up to the festive period".
However, from January businesses will need to purchase tests, the States added.
Separately, members of the public can collect tests free of charge from the Guernsey Information Centre or Beau Sejour.
