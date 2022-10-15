Nearly 8,000 knitted items sent from Guernsey to Ukraine
Nearly 8,000 items have so far been sent from Guernsey to help new-born babies and their families in Ukraine.
People have been knitting items such as baby hats, blankets, vests and comforters for the benefit of those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war.
The Newborn Baby Hats Appeal was started in March by organiser Lilita Kruze.
Ms Kruze said the appeal had grown a lot since it was launched, and thanked Islanders for their kindness.
She said: "It is so sweet to see them holding them with their own hands.
"Very often, our parental centre is visited by families from occupied territories who have lost everything.
"We want to thank you for your care, kindness, and warmth."
Ms Kruze said the appeal had become "huge".
She said: "This has gone huge, it's everything for babies, we now have blankets, cardigans, booties, mittens, you name it, even toys. It's just amazing."
