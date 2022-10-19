Students in Guernsey to access online maths tuition
All state secondary school students will have access to "tailored online maths tuition" as part of the States of Guernsey's Covid recovery plan.
An online tuition programme called TUTOR has been funded by the government to support students whose education was "negatively affected by Covid-19".
It said the platform could be accessed in school or at home, and would encourage students to "keep learning".
The States education boss hopes it will help to remedy two years of disruption.
Nick Hynes, director of education, said the initiative would give students additional support.
He said: "Our students experienced two years of significant disruption to their learning and, while the hard work of staff meant the pandemic didn't prevent young people accessing learning, this will have impacted the learning of some students more than others."
The government said the new arrangement, organised as a partnership with online tutoring company Complete Mathematics, had been funded as part of a three-year Covid-19 recovery plan.
Feedback received from school staff said it needed "extra resources to ensure students receive additional and different support" to "bounce back" from the pandemic.
It said TUTOR would provide "diagnostic tests to make sure students are accessing material at the appropriate level".
