Guernsey social housing pay limit suspension extended
- Published
A temporary suspension of a limit on the income for people in social housing in Jersey has been extended until the end of 2024.
The Committee for Employment and Social Security had originally suspended the income limits until the end of 2022.
It means people living in social housing can earn more without putting their tenancy at risk.
Committee President Peter Roffey said it would allow people to "maximise their economic participation".
He said: "We guarantee in advance that if and when such limits are reintroduced it will be with grandfather rights which exempts anybody who can show they increased their income beyond those limits during the three years when the policy was suspended."
Guernsey is experiencing its worst recruitment crisis in 30 years, according to politicians and recruitment firm bosses.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.