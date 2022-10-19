Welfare service helping more islanders in Guernsey
The cost of living crisis has pushed more islanders to use food banks, a local welfare service has said.
The states reported inflation in Guernsey was at its highest level since 1991 in July, and said it would continue to rise.
A local mother said she had to regularly go without food so her family could eat instead.
Sue Le Friec from Guernsey Welfare Service said more islanders were coming to them for help.
She said: "We're registering new people weekly who are coming to us for the first time and have never really been in a position of needing to have that sort of help before, but are now finding themselves in that place.
"I've worked for Guernsey Welfare for 11 years now, obviously the lockdown periods were exceptionally busy, but apart from that no, this is definitely the busiest time."
Citizens Advice Guernsey said a lack of affordable housing was one of the key issues facing islanders.
The organisation said it had not seen a dramatic increase in people seeking help due to the cost of living crisis, but were expecting to deal with an increasing number of queries over the coming weeks.
Joan, who receives support from Meals on Wheels, said: "It's difficult... You look in the shop, the food is terrible."
Local mother Gemma Haines said she regularly went without food so her family could eat.
"Prices of stuff have gone up as normal and it's getting difficult to get things for families and children," she said.
