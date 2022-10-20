Guernsey chess festival returns after two-year Covid pause
- Published
A chess festival has returned to Guernsey after a two-year hiatus due the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers of the Guernsey International Chess Festival said there had been a "fantastic" turnout for the 46th annual event.
Aged between eight and 93, more than 100 competitors are battling to be crowned champion.
Guernsey Chess Federation president Jon Hill said there was "no doubt" the game was growing.
"Chess on a whole has become more popular," he said.
"A lot of young people have been attracted to the game due to the online format and slowly there's been a bit of a filtering through of people who are more interested in playing over the board chess."
The festival is on at the St James Concert and Assembly Hall in St Peter Port and the final will be held on Saturday.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.