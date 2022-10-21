Condor ferry damaged in dry dock changing schedule
Ferry schedules to and from the Channel Islands have been adjusted, after a freight vessel was damaged in dry dock.
The propeller and driveshaft of the Commodore Goodwill was damaged during routine maintenance in Spain.
It means the Commodore Clipper, a freight and passenger ship, will continue running overnight services.
Condor said it was aiming to minimise disruption and will "add high speed capacity from the UK to cover Clipper's passenger commitments".
John Napton, Condor's CEO, said: "Every year we carefully plan our maintenance programme to ensure continuity of freight and passenger services to the islands so the problems caused by the shipyard are infuriating.
"The damaged equipment has now had to be sent to Scandinavia so the ship will unavoidably return to service later than planned."
Extra high speed sailings are being put on between Poole, Jersey and Guernsey to accommodate passengers originally booked on the Clipper.
The company said all affected passengers would be contacted.
Mr Napton added: "The autumn half term is a busy travel period and we recognise its importance in the calendar so through these measures, we are aiming to minimise disruption to everyone."
