November nominations for Alderney States election
- Published
Nominations for candidates to be elected to five of Alderney States' 10 seats must be submitted in early November, the island's government says.
Anyone wanting to vote must also ensure they are on the electoral roll by 2 November, it added.
The election is due to take place on Saturday 26 November at the polling station in the Island Hall between 09:30 and 18:30 GMT.
Anyone aged 16 and over by 15 October, and properly registered, can vote.
Applications for both postal and proxy voting must be registered at least two working days before the election, the government added.
Nominations for candidates can be submitted between 3-11 November.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.