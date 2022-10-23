Warning to not approach Guernsey newborn grey seals
- Published
People who spot seal pups are being told not to approach them by animal welfare experts.
The Guernsey Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said that anyone who got too close to the grey seal pups, which are born in the autumn, could scare the mothers away.
It added that people should "certainly" not let dogs approach.
Any pup sightings could be recorded by calling the charity or sending pictures by e-mail or social media, it said.
The charity's bosses said they were concerned that mothers could easily be separated from their offspring, or the pups come to harm, due to recent stormy weather.
They added that scaring pups could result in them being put in danger.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said: "A seal scared back into the water could then be washed out to sea by strong currents and be lost.
"You should [also] not put a seal pup back in the sea as it may get into difficulty."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.