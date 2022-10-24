Footfall encouraging, says Guernsey heritage site head
Footfall at Guernsey's heritage sites has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels according to the island's head of heritage services.
Helen Glencross said the figures are very encouraging, adding that Guernsey museums have seen a busy season.
All of the island's heritage sites will be open during the October half term week.
Castle Cornet, Fort Grey and the German Naval Signals HQ will close for the winter on Sunday 30 October.
Guernsey Museum at Candie will remain open, with three more exhibitions before the end of the year.
The team is due to host three family-friendly Christmas events in December.
