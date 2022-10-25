Freight ship chartered while damaged Condor ferry repaired
A ship has been chartered by Condor to provide cargo cover between Portsmouth and Guernsey while repairs on one of its vessels continue.
The propeller and driveshaft of the Commodore Goodwill were damaged during routine dry dock maintenance in Spain.
Condor said it was carrying out trials with the freight-only vessel MV Midas.
If trials are successful, the Midas would cover the "Goodwill's delayed return" and support "the lifeline freight operation", bosses said.
The 355ft (108m) long freight-only vessel was built in Germany in 1990.
