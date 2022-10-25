Guernsey residents must declare fireworks displays
- Published
Guernsey residents are being reminded they must declare fireworks displays to the States, "no matter how small".
The island's government issued the advice ahead of bonfire night.
People planning to hold a display must do so between 18:30 and 20:30 BST on the "designated day" of 5 November, or the day before if weather is unsuitable at the weekend.
The States said it was "good etiquette" to notify neighbours and livestock owners in nearby fields.
Animals should be kept in a safe and secure environment to muffle the sound of fireworks and those hosting a bonfire should not build it until a day or two before to avoid injuring wild animals, it added.
Islanders must not release fireworks in public places such as parks and beaches and should dispose of "firework waste responsibly".
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.