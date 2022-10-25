Guernsey clinical at risk islanders invited for Covid jabs
- Published
Clinical at risk islanders are being invited for their Covid booster jabs in Guernsey.
The island's government said letters were being sent to residents in this category in age descending order.
It said it included carers and people with conditions impacting their immune system.
Islanders aged 65 and over, along with front-line health and social care workers, have already been invited for their autumn booster.
The States said these groups should have received an invitation letter and if not, were advised to contact the Vaccine Contact Centre by calling 220001 or emailing vcc@gov.gg.
The following Bailiwick residents are being offered a Covid-19 booster this autumn:
- All adults aged 50 years and over
- Those aged 5-49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women
- Those aged 5-49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
- Those aged 16-49 who are carers
- Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
- Front-line health and social care workers
It is expected that the next cohort, islanders aged between 60 and 64 who are not in a clinical at risk group, will begin receiving their invitation letters from 31 October.
Appointments will take place at either the Community Vaccination Centre at Raymond Falla House or patients' primary care practice. Free flu vaccines will also be available for those eligible.
Islanders cannot have a booster until four weeks after a positive Covid test.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.