New Guernsey housing boss on challenges ahead
The new chief executive of Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) has spoken of the island's "housing challenges".
Victoria Slade will take over from Steve Williams, who is retiring after nearly 17 years at the helm.
Ms Slade said she would prioritise a "great service" for tenants, relationships with stakeholders and getting properties in "excellent condition".
She joins the provider from Cynon Taf Community Housing Group in Wales.
On her move to Guernsey, Ms Slade praised the scenery, history and people, but recognised Guernsey was facing "housing challenges".
'Significant deprivation'
She said: "I firmly believe that housing provides a bedrock for life opportunities, improving people's outcomes, such as their education and health. Affordable housing can make a significant difference in many lives."
In June, the Association warned there were more than 500 people on the waiting list for affordable housing.
In her previous role Ms Slade oversaw 2,000 properties in an area with "significant deprivation".
Chris Hill, chairman of GHA, said: "We are delighted to welcome Victoria and are sure that she will make a major contribution, working with our stakeholders, to meet the significant need for social housing in Guernsey."
