Four Ukrainians matched with sponsors in Guernsey
- Published
A government scheme to get people in Guernsey to help Ukrainians who have fled their country is "making a difference".
The States said four people have been matched with approved sponsors under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
A further eight sponsors have been approved and are waiting to have their matches confirmed.
There are 16 Ukrainian nationals in Guernsey under family or sponsorship schemes, with two more due to arrive.
Deputy Rob Prow, president of the Committee for Home Affairs, said: "A great deal of work has gone in to working with potential sponsors and guiding them through the necessary checks and balances before they can become approved sponsors.
"This includes home visits, DBS checks, ensuring there is a clear understanding of the scheme and expectations."
The States supports people with the visa application process and hands out a welcome to Guernsey pack and ongoing support.
Mr Prow said: "It is a big undertaking but we're delighted to have been able to make a difference to people fleeing an unimaginably awful situation in Ukraine."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.