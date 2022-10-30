St Martin: New bus shelter for Guernsey parish
A new bus shelter has been installed at a "popular" area in St Martin.
The new stop was funded by the States' Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure and local charity Living Streets.
The charity hoped with "more bus shelters", it would encourage more islanders to use the bus service.
Secretary of Living Streets Pat Wisher said the shelter, located at the Professor Shaw Community Centre, would benefit the whole community.
Ms Wisher said she was "surprised" the area did not already have a bus shelter.
She said: "St Martin's has a very frequent bus service and, as Guernsey's third largest shopping centre and home to a school, busy community centre, parish hall, supermarkets, estate agent[s], it was surprising that there wasn't a bus shelter in its centre."
Chairman of the Community Centre Trustees The Very Revd Marc Trickey said the building of the stop was a successful joint initiative.
"We are delighted with the result of the cooperation between the States and the local community to provide a most welcome addition to the convenience of bus travel and which doesn't detract from the ambiance of the general street scene at the centre of St Martin's," he said.
