New project launched to tackle loneliness in Guernsey
- Published
A new project aimed at helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Guernsey has been launched.
St John Ambulance's free telephone service, called Caring Caller, will link trained volunteers with people who are living alone or feeling isolated.
It will also offer a check-in service for people who might benefit from a call when other support is unavailable.
Chief executive officer Heather Langlois said: "Caring Caller is all about connecting people."
She added: "Similar projects operate in other parts of the world and have been shown to have a positive impact on individuals health and wellbeing, as well as reducing the demands on other services which people who are feeling lonely sometimes turn to when they don't have anyone else to talk to."
Marica Bale, community support officer at St John Ambulance Guernsey, said: "We are looking for friendly, chatty people of all ages and from a variety of backgrounds, who have a positive outlook on life and who are happy to spend time talking to others.
"We will try and match people with similar interests, but the conversations could be wide-ranging. Our volunteers will undergo training, induction and ongoing support."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.