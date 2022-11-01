Guernsey residents asked for views on pool marina plans
People in Guernsey are being asked for their views on proposals for a new pool marina.
The plans would allow an additional 200 boats to dock in St Peter Port Harbour.
Early estimates suggest the project could cost around £90m and it is hoped it will provide a boost to the local economy.
The Policy and Resources Committee is set to present options to the States by the end of the year.
A drop-in session for the public will be held in the harbour terminal from 12:00 to 19:00 GMT on 4 November and 10:00 to 16:00 GMT on 5 November.
