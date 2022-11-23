Guernsey P&R Committee seat filled by Bob Murray
Deputy Bob Murray has been elected as a member of Guernsey's top political committee.
He takes over from Deputy Heidi Soulsby following her resignation from the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R )in October, who said her "views and advice had not been valued" by some members.
Mr Murray finished ahead of former Chief Minister Deputy Gavin St Pier by 20-17 in a secret ballot of deputies.
He said he would bring "creative and visionary thinking" to the role on P&R.
Mr Murray, who was the committee's nominated candidate, said: "In order to address the financial and societal problems we increasingly face, courage to make tough decisions and creative and visionary thinking may be just as important as experience.
"I believe I have a strong technical, inquiring and entrepreneurial background to make sound judgement."
Political oversight
Deputy Andy Cameron from Education, Sport and Culture (ESC) expressed concerns about losing Mr Murray from his committee.
He said: "The Transforming Education Programme, which includes moving the sixth form to Les Ozouet Campus, was largely Bob's vision.
"He was instrumental in convincing the majority of the ESC Committee that it was the right model for Guernsey, he has been heavily involved in its development, there is no-one in the committee with the knowledge of or insight into the programme that he has.
"Him moving to P&R could have serious implications for the political oversight and accountability of one of the biggest capital projects we're doing this term."
