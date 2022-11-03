Mark Helyar quits as leader of The Guernsey Party
Deputy Mark Helyar has withdrawn as leader of The Guernsey Party.
He said he had not been able to give the role his full attention because of his role as Treasury lead on the Policy and Resources Committee.
He added he believed his position on Policy and Resources was often incompatible with his position as party leader.
The Guernsey Party thanked Mr Helyar and said he had left "with the very best wishes".
Mr Helyar said: "My lack of availability has made party meetings sporadic and often poorly timed."
He said his role as Treasury lead meant he was "often unable to express my personal views".
Complex surgery on a knee also meant he would be "out of action" for government business for a number of weeks.
And he said: "I don't rule out rejoining the party in the event of changed circumstances."
Analysis: John Fernandez, BBC Guernsey political reporter
The Guernsey Party's manifesto for the 2020 election stated Guernsey should "aim for no tax increases during the next term, no Goods and Services Tax (GST), maintain low taxation to be internationally competitive."
During this current term Policy and Resources Treasury lead Mark Helyar presented a green paper to the States of Guernsey, looking to introduce a GST.
It's tensions like that one that has led to Deputy Helyar's resignation as leader from The Guernsey Party.
Since taking the role as Guernsey's 'Chancellor' he's been well aware the island has a financial deficit looming which can only be solved through diversifying the island's tax base - despite continuing calls for spending restraint.
As the island approaches this seminal debate on tax next year, the tension it seems, along with health issues, has become too much.
Does it mean Deputy Helyar won't be back with The Guernsey Party at some point? Watch this space. As if P&R's tax proposals aren't successful next year there is an expectation there will be a vote of no confidence from the floor.
Which if successful, could leave Deputy Helyar once again free to lead the party he led to electoral success in 2020.
The Guernsey Party said Mr Helyar would continue as an independent deputy.
"Deputy Helyar was a founder member of the Party and we thank him for his contribution since its inception," it said.
"He leaves with the very best wishes of the party."
