Drop-in sessions for aspiring Alderney politicians
- Published
Islanders thinking of standing for one of the five seats available in the upcoming election in Alderney are invited to a drop-in session.
The States of Alderney said the session would take place on Saturday between 10:00 and 12:00 GMT at the Island Hall.
Nominations for candidates can be submitted until 11 November.
The States said it wished to "assist potential candidates with the process for election and what it means to be a States member".
The election, which will take place on Saturday 26 November, is the second of three elections to take place in Alderney before the end of 2023.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.