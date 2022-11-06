Guernsey Deputy Bob Murray nominated for vacant committee seat
Guernsey's senior politicians have nominated Deputy Bob Murray to fill a vacant space on the Policy and Resources Committee.
It follows the resignation of Deputy Heidi Soulsby who said she was no longer being listened to.
Committee president Peter Ferbrache said Mr Murray was "very capable" and "not afraid to tackle the big issues".
Other candidates can be nominated and any appointment will need to be confirmed by island politicians.
