Care services being withdrawn for some in Guernsey
- Published
Some care services in Guernsey will be withdrawn due to "intense pressure", the States has said.
Fifty-five people who receive domiciliary care services in the island will see a reduction, or in seven cases a cancellation, of their care package.
The island's health service said it would keep the situation under review.
Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health and Social Care said it was "not a decision that has been taken lightly".
The withdrawal of some services follows a review of all care packages.
A statement from the States said: "Withdrawing care, whilst difficult, will not put individuals at risk.
"We are having to target our resources where they are most needed, but we will keep the situation under review as the demand and complexity changes whilst we navigate this difficult period."
'Unprecedented times'
Dermot Mullin, director of operations, said the pressure was the "worst" he had "ever experienced".
He said: "Whilst cancelling or reducing services is a difficult decision to make, it's the right one whilst we are experiencing high demand coupled with global recruitment challenges.
"We are living through unprecedented times and none of us who came into health and social care would ever have expected to be making decisions on these issues."
Karen Leach, associate director, Adult Community Care Services said services have "never been busier or more in demand" with teams delivering on average 34,842 episodes of care each month.
She added: "This is because of the continuing need to provide care to people who wish to live at home and the increasing complexity and frailty of many of the people we care for."
The States said: "The lack of community care resources and staff shortages is also having an unprecedented impact at the PEH hospital.
"This unfortunately means that patients who are deemed medically fit and ready to be discharged often have to stay in hospital longer than they need to...
"It can also have a knock-on effect resulting in the postponement of elective surgery when beds are unavailable."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.