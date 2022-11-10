Staff shortages force Guernsey Police to rely on overtime
Guernsey's police force is relying on officers working overtime because of staff shortages, the chief of police has said.
Ruari Hardy said it was a situation he hoped would not continue for long.
"In the short term we have to rely upon overtime, that's why we are working hard on recruitment," he said.
Latest figures show Guernsey Police and the Guernsey Border Agency (GBA) are currently operating below minimum staffing levels.
The police force currently has 131 officers and the GBA has 52.
'Recruitment campaign'
Officers from the UK are working on the island currently to supplement staffing levels, which is costing £1,500 a week.
"The challenges we face in staffing are made easier by staff going above and beyond, they may work overtime or do additional shifts," Mr Hardy said.
"I want to highlight our just-opened recruitment campaign to recruit local police officers, so we are looking for the talent in the island to see public service as a meaningful career."
Work is under way to upgrade Guernsey's police station to allow the installation of better IT systems.
Mr Hardy said "the police station is not an ideal premises" and "considerable investment" was going into the current building.
"A new police premise in the future would be our preferred way forward, but I have to accept there are pressures across public service, and there has to be a prioritisation around resources," he said.
"The government is well aware of the problems and issues around this building, but we are working with government to address those issues in the longer term and in the immediacy."
