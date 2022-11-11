Islanders could face winter water restrictions
Islanders could face water restrictions this winter as reserves fall to their lowest level this year, Guernsey Water has warned.
The company said resources were at 69% capacity, despite rainfall in September and October.
It urged islanders to conserve water and warned restrictions "may be required".
Guernsey Water managing director Steve Langlois said it had been an "exceptionally dry" 12 months.
Mr Langlois said rainfall, which was 32% less than usual, was also below the ten-year average for this time of year.
He said: "We need a period of persistent rain for soil moisture to recover and streams to start flowing continuously.
"This is why we are still asking islanders to use water wisely."
There were no restrictions this summer, but the company is now advising customers to turn off their taps while brushing teeth and to reduce shower time.
"It may help to consider that every drop of water used this winter slows down the recovery of our island's water resources," said Mr Langlois.
Guernsey Water, the island's only water company, supplies water to 25,000 homes and manages more than 100 facilities including water treatment works and sea outfalls.
