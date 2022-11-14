Herm patient taken to hospital in Guernsey via marine ambulance
A patient has been taken to hospital via marine ambulance from the Channel Island of Herm.
St John Ambulance's Flying Christine lll was sent from St Peter Port, in Guernsey, to the island shortly after 03:00 GMT, the service said.
The patient, who has a medical condition, was taken to Guernsey for further treatment.
A waiting road ambulance took the patient to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
The transfer was the 40th marine mission for Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service this year.
