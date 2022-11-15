Guernsey stop smoking service to offer free vape kits
Smokers in Guernsey will be offered free vaping kits to help them quit.
Quitline, the island's stop smoking service, said the kits would be offered to smokers aged 18 and over in conjunction with advice and support.
The kits will be as an alternative, or in addition to nicotine replacement therapy, which is also available.
Guernsey Quitline said ongoing research showed vapes to be a far less harmful alternative to smoking.
