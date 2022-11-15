Guernsey restricts pork imports over African swine fever
- Published
New restrictions on the import of pork meat and pork products have been introduced in Guernsey to limit the spread of African swine fever.
It has been made illegal to bring certain pork or pork products into the Bailiwick from Europe, excluding the UK.
The disease is found in Africa and Asia but recently has started spreading rapidly through areas of Europe, the States of Guernsey said.
The virus affects pigs but not humans.
It is a notifiable compulsory slaughter disease with a very high mortality rate in pigs, the government said.
David Chamberlain, States Veterinary Officer, said: "African swine fever has no effect on humans but has had a devastating impact on pigs across the world and continues to spread in Europe.
"It's important that we do what we can to protect our local 300-plus pig population."
He added: "We are keen to get the message out to travellers and those ordering Christmas hampers through the post, that they will not be able to import large, cured hams."
Pork and pork products may be imported if they are 2kg or less for human consumption in the original unopened manufacturers packaging and is clearly health marked.
Similarly it is allowed as 2kg or less of animal feed in an unopened manufacturer-sealed package.
There are no limits on pork or pork products imported commercially, provided that it is imported by or for delivery to, a registered food business in the Bailiwick.
It must also be in the original unopened manufacturers packaging and clearly health marked.
If anyone suspects the presence of African swine fever, they must report it immediately by calling the States Vet, a government spokesperson said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.