Extra Guernsey public holiday for King's coronation
- Published
There will be an additional public holiday in Guernsey to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
It will fall on Monday 8 May 2023, two days after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The decision follows a consultation with business groups and parish officials, the States said.
The Committee for Economic Development said there was "a majority view" that the island should have a public holiday "to celebrate this special event".
Deputy Neil Inder, president of the committee, said: "In view of the special relationship that the island has with the Crown, we can announce an additional public holiday to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
"This public holiday will take place on 8 May immediately preceding Liberation Day which will effectively provide a four-day weekend."
