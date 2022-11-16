Leales Yard plan approved after deputy resigns
Plans for the regeneration of Leale's Yard have been unanimously approved.
The decision at an open planning meeting follows the resignation of Deputy Andrew Taylor, who said he was increasingly concerned about plans for the development.
In voting for the scheme, a colleague said the development had potential to "completely rejuvenate the area".
The plans includes a new supermarket, a multi-storey car park and more than 300 modular homes.
Deputy Victoria Oliver, President of the Development and Planning Authority thanked the developers for putting in so much work to get to this stage.
She said: "The amount of years that this site has been derelict for, this development has the potential to completely rejuvenate the area."
The scheme, which could be the "biggest in Guernsey's history" had been recommended for approval last week.
Mr Taylor, who had been vice president of the authority since 2020, said his concerns related to three areas: "Conflicts of interest and an apparent disregard for the Blue Book Rules of Procedure", meetings that have "taken place without the knowledge of all authority members (and without minutes being shared)", and "pre-determination of members".
He said, while supportive of regeneration, his increasing concerns had "ultimately" led to his decision.
Opening the planning meeting Ms Oliver said: "Deputy Taylor has sadly decided to resign."
