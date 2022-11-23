Guernsey Havelet slipway reopens after repair work finishes
The Havelet slipway has reopened to the public four years after it was damaged in a storm.
Guernsey Ports said work to repair the slipway was complete after the slipway closed in 2018.
Repairs were originally tendered in 2019, but the project was postponed in early 2020 due to Covid-19, Guernsey Ports said.
Concrete slabs with both steel and fibre reinforcement are incorporated in the design of the repaired slipway.
A textured finish has been applied to the surface to minimise the risk of slippages.
Guernsey Ports said an additional 5-10 days of work to the base of the slipway are expected to take place in January 2023.
