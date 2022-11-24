Guernsey coastal road closed due to high tides
More than a mile of road along Guernsey's coastline has been closed due to "adverse weather and high tides".
Bailiwick Law Enforcement warned on Wednesday evening that emergency services were receiving "numerous calls" about flooded roads.
Police have closed the road between the Perelle Garage and L'Eree Aerodrome.
The route runs along Rue du Catioroc, Rte de la Rocque, ending at the junction with Les Sablons.
'Impassable'
Bailiwick Law Enforcement apologised, said the road was "impassable" and advised motorists to find an alternative route.
It said: "Please can all motorists drive with caution and be considerate to walkers on pavements and other road users."
"Coastal gales" are due to continue into the afternoon, according to the Met Office.
