Guernsey parking time limits extended over festive season
Some parking limits in Guernsey will be extended for the festive period to help support businesses.
The States said hundreds of two-hour parking spaces will be extended to three hours between Saturday 26 November and Tuesday 3 January.
It said the move would make it easier for islanders to enjoy festivities in St Peter Port and support Thursday late-night shopping.
A number of 10-hour spaces will also be deregulated.
Three-hour parking will apply to the following:
- North Beach (114 spaces)
- Albert (156 spaces)
- Crown Pier (98 spaces)
Some existing three-hour spaces by the Model Yacht Pond will be changed to 10-hour parking to support workers.
The 10-hour spaces at North Beach will be deregulated on Saturdays - meaning drivers do not need to move their cars by 08:00 GMT if they have parked overnight on Friday.
