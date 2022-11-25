Guernsey IT failure delays income support top-up payments
- Published
An IT issue at the States of Guernsey has caused a delay to income support top-up payments to islanders.
The States said the problem affects people who normally upload wage slips on Friday before receiving a top-up.
The IT issue was caused by an air-conditioning failure that led to overheated server rooms.
This means it has "not been possible" to make the income support top-ups to islanders on Friday, the States said.
1/2 Update on SoG systems issues— States of Guernsey (@Govgg) November 25, 2022
Although the main weekly income support payment run went on Tues, which means most benefit payments will have been paid today as normal, it has not been possible for payments to be made today to islanders in receipt of income support top ups. pic.twitter.com/qdRbO8am2P
The States' official website was also down due tothe IT glitch.
The main weekly income support payment, which is paid on Tuesday, was not affected.
Anyone who experiences financial hardship due to the delay was encouraged to contact 221000.
