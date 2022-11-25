Guernsey IT failure delays income support top-up payments

Sir Charles Frossard House
An air-conditioning failure caused server rooms to overheat

An IT issue at the States of Guernsey has caused a delay to income support top-up payments to islanders.

The States said the problem affects people who normally upload wage slips on Friday before receiving a top-up.

The IT issue was caused by an air-conditioning failure that led to overheated server rooms.

This means it has "not been possible" to make the income support top-ups to islanders on Friday, the States said.

The States' official website was also down due tothe IT glitch.

The main weekly income support payment, which is paid on Tuesday, was not affected.

Anyone who experiences financial hardship due to the delay was encouraged to contact 221000.

