Body found at Regency Vinery in Guernsey
- Published
Police are investigating an unexplained death following the discovery of a body in Guernsey.
The body was discovered in the Regency Vinery area, Steam Mill Lane, St Martin's, on Friday, officers said.
They added inquiries were ongoing to identify the body.
Police are appealing to anyone in the vinery area in the last six weeks who may have noticed a person sleeping rough to come forward.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.