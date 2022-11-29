Politicians propose ban on glyphosate
Proposals to ban the use of glyphosate in Guernsey will be considered by the island's States.
Deputy David De Lisle is leading a plan to stop the use of the herbicide by the end of 2023.
Mr De Lisle is leading a political petition, or requete, signed by six other politicians to have a debate on the issue next year.
In October, the States of Guernsey banned the personal use of glyphosate.
Deputies Mark Helyar, David Mahoney, Rob Prow, Andrea Dudley-Owen, Sue Aldwell and Lester Queripel are also backing the plans from Mr De Lisle.
If the proposals were accepted it would mean the Committee for Employment and Social Security would need to revoke all existing approvals of pesticides including glyphosate and no-one would be able to import and sell the chemical to professional users.
Mr De Lisle tried to ban the use of the product in Guernsey in 2019 but failed to get enough support during a States debate.