Guernsey 'best UK port of call' in cruise industry awards
- Published
Guernsey has been named as the best UK and British Isles port of call at a cruise industry ceremony.
It is the fourth time Guernsey has won the award at the Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards.
The States of Guernsey said it "highlights" the "high-quality onshore offering" to passengers.
Cruise ship visits to Guernsey were hit for two years by the coronavirus pandemic and it is hoped a revival in 2022 will bring a "significant boost".
"The Bailiwick community always makes visitors feel so welcome and that is very much part of our unique tourism offer," said Mary Putra, States director of communications and marketing.
Adam Coulter, executive editor of Cruise Critic UK, said the award was "evidence" of the "incredible strides of the industry over the past year".