Rock armouring to bolster coastal infrastructure
Rock armouring is being put in place at two points on the coast at Bordeaux in Guernsey to strengthen the coastal infrastructure.
The first batch of work has begun at Rocques Poisson to mitigate potential damage to the sea wall during winter storms.
This is expected to be completed by 11 December, Guernsey States said.
The second batch of work will start at Banque Imbert after the work finishes at Rocques Poisson.
The second stage will continue until mid-February, to prevent further erosion to the soft earth banking.
At Banque Imbert, contractors will be required to use the northern section of the car park at Bordeaux, which has been agreed with the kiosk operator.
Guernsey States said the works would not affect access to the kiosk and public toilets.
The States said each year, the island would face harsher weather, making it necessary to reinforce the coastal infrastructure.