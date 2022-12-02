Sark power plans discussed at meeting
Plans are progressing to replace Sark's electrical infrastructure with an island-owned system powered by renewable energy, a meeting has heard.
More than 50 people attended the Island Hall meeting on 24 November.
It heard the new system would likely involve replacing the existing network with an 11,000 volt distribution system with power from solar, wind and diesel and battery back up.
Chief Pleas said plans were in the early stages.
The proposal being progressed by Chief Pleas is to set up an island-owned energy company to provide power to Sark at a "fair and transparent price", the meeting heard.
The Government of Sark said: "Islanders will have a 'one member, one vote' say in AGM decisions and the electricity price will be set on an open book basis at the level required to cover running and finance costs and build up reserves for upgrading and replacing the system over time."
Chief Pleas agreed to cease the compulsory purchase of Sark Electricity, which had been in the works since June 2021.
In June 2022, an independent body said a "completely new system" was needed due to health and safety concerns.
In October, Sark's government confirmed it would hire a company to install a new renewable electricity source and grid.
'Low carbon island'
Chief Pleas have asked community interest company, Communities for Renewables, to manage a three stage tender process to select one or more companies to design and build the system, help set up the company and raise the money.
Jake Burnyeat, from Communities for Renewables, said: "The new system is likely to involve replacing the existing network with an 11,000 volt distribution system with power from solar, wind and diesel and battery back up.
"The system will be scalable to future needs with three phase supply to each property to enable people to switch to heat pumps and electric heating in the future.
"It will lay the foundation for Sark to become a low carbon island and to stabilise and, over time, reduce islanders' energy bills."
Chief Pleas are seeking initial feedback on proposals for the island-owned energy system from Sark residents not able to attend the meeting.
John Guille, Sark's Chair of Policy and Finance Conseiller, said: "We are at early stages and plans may change.
"The first step is to establish a short-list of experienced companies to design and build the system.
"Discussions with these companies and funding partners will help us further develop the business case."
