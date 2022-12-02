School Wi-Fi services restored after disruption
Wi-Fi services have now been restored in schools after six days of disruption, Guernsey States said.
Online systems started having problems after an air-conditioning unit in a main computer server room failed, the States said.
The States' website was also down on Thursday but this issue has also now been fixed.
The States has reassured islanders that health and social care and blue light services were not impacted.
Further explaining how the online systems failures happened, the States said the failure of air conditioning systems in the server room caused the temperature to quickly rise resulting in the server going into 'preservation mode' to ensure data was protected.
The forced shutdown successfully protected the server itself and safeguarded all data held by the States of Guernsey.
However it did cause significant performance issues across the IT network, the States said.
